Transformers Comes To Rocket League With New Bumblebee Car

Rocket League has a new crossover with Transformers: Rise of the Beasts as you can now select Bumblebee as a car to play.

Psyonix has revealed the latest addition to Rocket League, as players will be seeing the latest crossover event with the Transformers. Now you can hit the field with your own robot in disguise as you have Bumblebee at your disposal for the next battle. Complete with all of the noises and details from the latest film, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. For just 2500 credits, you can snag his bundle and take him out onto the field, as he will even celebrate in his robot form when you win a match. You can read more about him below, as well as see him in action in a short trailer, as he goes live on Wednesday.

"Whether you're racing through the streets of Cybertron or hitting redirects in the Arena, the Bumblebee Car is your new best friend. This first-of-its-kind Rocket League car features a little secret hidden under its yellow and black striped hood! After you win a match, the car converts into Bumblebee's robot mode before jumping into a random celebration animation. Oh, and watch out—there's a rare animation that can only happen when you win MVP. The Transformers Bundle comes with the Bumblebee Car and so much more. Join the Transformers with two themed Player Titles, an animated Blueprint Bumblebee Player Banner, and a roaring Engine Audio that would put Grimlock to shame! Looking for more of an 80's vibe? Tune in to the "Transformers Theme" Player Anthem! Pairing this with the Optimus Prime Goal Explosion is the perfect way to destroy the evil forces of the Decepticons once and for all."

ROCKET LEAGUE TRANSFORMERS BUNDLE (2500 CREDITS)

Bumblebee Car (Dominus Hitbox)

Bumblebee Engine Audio

Bumblebee Wheel

Optimus Prime Goal Explosion

Blueprint Bumblebee Player Banner

Two Transformers-themed Player Titles

OPTIMUS PRIME GOAL EXPLOSION (800 CREDITS)

TRANSFORMERS PLAYER ANTHEM (300 CREDITS)

"Transformers Theme" Player Anthem

