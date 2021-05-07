Tribeca Festival Launches First Tribeca Games Official Selection

The Tribeca Festival 2021 organizers revealed they will be making their first-ever official games selection for Tribeca Games. The section has been a part of the festival for a dace as of this year, and it's a cool way to mark the occasion by having eight games as part of an official jury selection for them to be recognized as art. The eight games will be Harold Halibut, Kena: Bridge of Spirits, Lost in Random, NORCO, Sable, Signalis, The Big Con, and Twelve Minutes. What's more, there will be additional festivities added to the mix as Rockstar Games will return with a special live outdoor performance in New York City's The Battery, featuring Red Dead Redemption 2 Original Soundtrack producer, Daniel Lanois, and his band performing selections from the soundtrack. Plus, the games will be made a part of the Tribeca At Home virtual offerings from June 11th-20th in demos, and the Tribeca Games Spotlight will feature exclusive gameplay footage as part of the Summer Game Fest.