Tribes Of Midgard – Season 3 Is Set To Release On August 16

Gearbox Publishing and Norsfell revealed that Tribes Of Midgard – Season 3: Inferno Saga is getting released on August 16th. The season comes with a ton of content, which we have listed for you below along with a trailer. But the shorthand is that it includes a new Saga Quest, Saga Boss, Volcanic Spire Biome, Spear weapon, Fishing, bug fixes, and quality of life improvements. They're also revamping Survival 2.0, built from the ground up this time around to create a greater experience that predates the Village. What's more, the team revealed they will be releasing the game on Xbox and Nintendo Switch soon, but gave no release date.

The journey to the heart of the Volcanic Spire is a perilous one. As the temperatures rise, so do the stakes. Raid invading Outposts across Midgard to acquire Muspelite and use them to activate a Gateway to the new Biome. Be prepared to fight through hordes of fiery foes as you ascend to face the largest-ever Saga Boss. From his Lair at the peak of the Volcanic Spire, this fearsome opponent launches a full-scale invasion of Midgard. It is up to the Einherjar to stomp out the flames of his conquest and put a stop to Ragnarök. Volcanic Spire – This molten landmass serves as the fiery battlegrounds between the Einherjar and the Inferno invasion. Equip the right gear to handle this new climate or be burned, as it is home to many unique and dangerous creatures, crafting materials, hazards and more. Even the rivers are made of lava, so you probably shouldn't go for a swim.

This new weapon type empowers Einherjar to strike opponents with greater reach and in a more linear direction than other weapons. The initial Villager Spear only requires Wood to craft, giving any poor soul a fighting chance while they ramp up their survival skills. Fishing – We let you swim and fight what came out of the water last season, but what if you want to catch things? Craft a Fishing Rod and keep an eye out for Mysterious Ripples in rivers and oceans. By casting a Fishing Rod on a Ripple, Einherjar can test the quickness of their button skills, timing it just right to catch different types of fish.