Trifox Action-Adventure Indie Game Demo Now Available On Steam

Glowfish Interactive, an independent video game developer based in Belgium, has announced that their premier game, the action-adventure game Trifox, will be coming to Steam, the Nintendo Switch, the Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms! The game will be launched in Q1 of 2022, but a demo is currently available on Steam.

Key art for Trifox, an action-adventure game by independent video game developer Glowfish Interactive that is slated to be released on various consoles in Q1 of 2022.

Inspired by such classic games as Crash BandicootRatchet and Clank, and Jak and DaxterTrifox looks to carry the legacy of these games in stride. The game follows the titular character,  a "phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents," as he relentlessly pursues the thieves of his beloved television remote. The mechanics of the game let the fox take on three different classes of characters for players with various playstyles: the Warrior, the Mage, and the Engineer. The skills in these classes also have the capability to be mixed and matched to suit the needs of players in any situation.

A screenshot from Trifox, an upcoming game by Belgium-based indie developer Glowfish Interactive.

According to the press release by Glowfish Interactive, the premise of the game is as follows:

Trifox is a colourful and cartoonish action-adventure featuring a phenomenal fox with a multitude of talents! After his home is attacked and his TV remote stolen, Trifox sets out in pursuit of the mysterious looters in an action-packed adventure inspired by the golden age of 3D platformers. Use magic, might, and marvelous gadgets to outfox foes across four danger-filled worlds as you fight your way to a final showdown at Villain HQ!

Some key features for Trifox include:

  • Three different classes: Wield a giant hammer as a Warrior! Master magic and mystery as a Mage! Use a backpack full of gadgets as an Engineer!
  • Mix-and-match styles: Customise your Trifox by combining different class-based abilities! Want to cast spells and fire a Gatling Gun? No problem!
  • 30 abilities to unlock: Collect and spend coins to gain new skills, such as Spike Slam, Shield Bubble, Guided Missile, and many more!
  • Four worlds to beat: Fight hordes of enemies, traverse platforming pitfalls, overcome environmental puzzles, and battle big angry bosses!
  • A modern retro adventure: A new and fresh experience designed to evoke the spirit of classic 3D platformers!
Another screenshot from Glowfish Interactive's upcoming action-adventure game, Trifox.

Are you excited about this game? Does Glowfish Interactive's upcoming debut in the indie game scene appeal to you? Let us know what you think in the comments below!

