Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: tron, Tron: Catalyst

Tron: Catalyst Confirmed For Release in June 2025

Tron: Catalyst has an official release date as it will be out this June, but in the meantime, check out the latest trailer

Article Summary Tron: Catalyst confirmed for release June 17, 2025, on PC and consoles.

Game sequel to Tron: Identity, featuring new adventures and Glitch Loop power.

Play as Exo, battling factions in Disney's Tron world using combat and Light Cycles.

Unravel Arq Grid's mysteries, upgrade abilities, and face malevolent enemies.

Developer Bithell Games, along with publishers Big Fan Games and Devolver Digital, have confirmed that Tron: Catalyst will be released this Summer for PC and consoles. If you haven't seen this one yet, the game serves as a sequel to Tron: Identity, as this latest game continues the story of the Arq Grid with a new adventure centered around the power of Glitch Loop. The team confirmed the game will launch on June 17, and with the news came a new trailer (seen above) where we get a glimpse of the gameplay and some of the story. Enjoy the trailer while we wait the next four months for it to come out.

Tron: Catalyst

Tron: Catalyst pulls you back into the world of Disney's Tron to battle multiple opposing factions in the latest imaginative story from Bithell Games (Thomas Was Alone, Subsurface Circular, Tron: Identity). Tron: Catalyst is an all-new story-driven, isometric action-adventure game set in the immersive and diverse locations of the Arq Grid introduced in Tron: Identity. Play as Exo, a highly resilient and resourceful program wielding an unexpected power known as the Glitch, gaining strength and abilities that the overlords of the Arq Grid's crumbling society seek to bring under control. Ride Light Cycles, engage in Identity Disc combat, and more as you're relentlessly pursued through the city and beyond by Conn, a malevolent program with an agenda of his own while uncovering more about the glitches that threaten the stability of this world.

Battle a legion of fearsome enemy programs in melee and ranged combat, both on foot and while riding a Light Cycle. Master advanced techniques like parrying and Disc kicks to gain the upper hand while exploring the Arq Grid and collecting Data Shards to upgrade your code base with new abilities. Dive into an original Tron storyline. Meet the programs of the Arq Grid, uncover their secrets, and fight to survive in a chase across the city and outlands. Playing as Exo, a courier working in this grid's capital city, your life is turned upside down when a mysterious package explodes, granting you powers beyond any program's normal function. With the Arq Grid's ruthless 'peacekeepers' in hot pursuit, you'll unlock the mysteries of this grid and learn what kind of hero it needs you to become.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!