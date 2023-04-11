Tron: Identity Officially Releases For PC & Nintendo Switch Bthell Games have officially released Tron: Identity today, as the game has come out for PC and Nintendo Switch.

Bithell Games have officially released Tron: Identity today, as the game has come out for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch. The game was developed in collaboration with Disney, bringing to life a new chapter of this iconic franchise with a puzzle-filled noir-inspired narrative experience. The game has been beautifully brought to life with hand-crafted character art design and worlds set within the Tron universe that add more depth to the landscape in general. Probably one of the best-looking titles that has been produced around the series. We got the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom along with more info about the game before you dive in.

"Tron: Identity is a visual adventure narrative game that takes place in a brand-new Grid within the existing Tron universe. This Grid is shrouded in uncertainty, long-forgotten by its creator, Kevin Flynn, and left alone to develop and self-govern in the absence of User Intervention. A new extension of the Tron universe, Tron: Identity features extensive world-building that adds to the existing lore. This includes a number of brand-new characters, each uniquely designed with their own distinctive personality and aesthetics."

"Players act as Query, a detective program called to the halls of power – a central building named the Repository – to investigate a major crime that begins in a high-security vault. It is up to the player to uncover the truth and, in doing so, reveal a much bigger threat facing their world. Question suspects, unlock secrets, and even defrag corrupted Identity Discs with increasingly challenging puzzles as the story progresses. Choices matter in this game, offering hours of replayability with a variety of paths and outcomes. ​ Players must choose their allies carefully, deciding who to trust, who to spurn – and how to deal with those who stand in their way."