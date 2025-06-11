Posted in: Games, gamigo, Indie Games, Trove, Video Games | Tagged: MMORPG

Trove Has Launched The Splendid Summer 2025 Event

Trove has a new Summer event, even though it doesn't last more than three weeks, as the Splendid Summer 2025 event is now live

Article Summary Trove launches the Splendid Summer 2025 event, running until June 24 with unique rewards and quests.

Earn and spend Valor Coins in a special summer shop to unlock exclusive allies, sails, and costumes.

Experience fun, voxel-based worlds with fully destructible realms and imaginative building options.

Master diverse classes, collect epic loot, and enjoy new summer surprises brought by GMQubesly.

Indie game developer and publisher Gamigo has a new update out for Trove, as players can dive into the Splendid Summer 2025 event. Starting today and running until June 24, you'll have a whole new set of things to occupy your time this month, as you will walk around to complete quests, jump around (literally) as you will defeat enemies, and collect Valor Coins to spend in a special Summertime store run by Qubesly. The new shop comes with a specific selection of all-new items you haven't seen before, including two allies, three sails, and a costume set. We have more to show you in the latest trailer above as the content is now live.

Trove – Splendid Summer 2025

The sun's out, the water's calling, and summer is in full swing as Trove's Splendid Summer 2025 event makes waves in a surf-tacular summer celebration! GMQubesly is back, and he's brought a treasure trove of goodies. Trovians can trade their hard-earned Valor coins for delightful new treats — like two new allies, three snazzy sail designs, and many more sunshine-soaked surprises!

Cubular Classes: Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to delicious yet deadly ice cream crushes.

Cube-kind can be anything they want! Master classes include Knight, Gunslinger, Ice Sage, Dracolyte, and Pirate-with-a-parrot, with awesome abilities ranging from impressive ninja techniques to delicious yet deadly ice cream crushes. Infinite and Fully Destructible: Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time.

Roam through colorful, voxel-based realms, including untamed wilds and worlds made of candy, before using skills to destroy them, one beautiful block at a time. Imagine It, Build It: Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon.

Add to the land with all manner of building and crafting options, including a Cornerstone (mobile base), huge Club Worlds, dungeons, dragons, costumes, and even swords made out of bacon. Lots of Loot: Loot to the heart's content with all manner of shimmering treasures and mighty rewards to unlock and uncover throughout the land, such as special gear, ships, decorations, and collectibles.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!