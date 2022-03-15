Turkish Language Support Comes To Pokémon GO

Some international news come to Pokémon GO with the Season of Alola. This Season has been both exciting and controversial, with Niantic celebrated for events featuring the new Alola Pokémon and critiqued by some for their decision to nerf Incense while stationary and buff it while walking. Now, Niantic delivers news relevant to Turkish-language speakers.

The official Pokémon GO blog made the following announcement:

We're happy to announce we've added Turkish language support for Pokémon GO! You can now set your in-game language to Turkish. Whether you're just starting your adventure or you're a seasoned Trainer with years of experience, we're elated to embark on this journey with you as we work to make Pokémon GO available to even more people. We aim to continually improve and update the Turkish-language version of Pokémon GO. Details on upcoming events will also be published in Turkish on the blog, on Twitter @PokemonGOAppTR, and on Facebook at PokemonGOAppTR.

Along with this post, Niantic addresses the ongoing global health concerns, writing that players should be aware of their surroundings and follow guidelines from local health authorities when playing Pokémon GO.

This year has so far not only seen the game deliver new content and this language update, but 2022 has also seen Niantic begin to roll out new in-person events. As restrictions and concerns continue to lift worldwide, it appears that the intent is clear: Niantic wants to get Pokémon GO back to being a walking game. Now, it remains to be seen if the fanbase will adjust to the developer's desire. This past weekend, we saw in-person officially sponsored events for Community Day which is quite unusual but underlines the company's dedication to that "get out there and play" ethos. Personally, I feel that we should keep what we had and that new incentive to get out and play should be added, but only time will tell what the company will choose to do.