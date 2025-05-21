Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Critical Shift, Rhinotales Studio

Turn-Based Tactical RPG Critical Shift Announced For PC & Consoles

The atmospheric sci-fi mystery game Critical Shift has been announced, bringing a hardcore turn-based tactical RPG to PC and consoles

Article Summary Critical Shift is a hardcore turn-based tactical RPG set in a mysterious Antarctic research station.

Lead a squad of elite agents through story-driven missions filled with danger and conspiracy.

Experience deep strategy with no random luck—master positioning, tactics, and agent abilities.

Manipulate rival factions and survive handcrafted levels packed with secrets and deadly threats.

Indie game developer and publisher Rhinotales Studio has revealed their new game, the turn-based tactical RPG Critical Shift. The game has you operating as a squad responding to an emergency situation with only tidbits of information to help you. It becomes abundantly clear that something has gone wrong, and you're left with only one option: take out all of the creatures now in your way and find out what the hell happened. The game has no release window yet, but you can enjoy the trailer as it will eventually be released on PC via Steam, as well as Xbox and PlayStation.

Critical Shift

A distress call is received from a top-secret research station in Antarctica, and then all communications are completely cut off. The final official report contained only scraps of information. Your squad's mission is to reach ICE-1 Station, located deep under thick layers of ice. This is a place where hundreds of scientists, soldiers, and researchers lived and worked. Within its depths are hidden things that can obliterate the boundary between reality and insanity. And if even one of those objects gets out of the station, it will mark the end of the world as we know it.

In Critical Shift, Players command a team of elite agents, equip them for the mission, and combine their unique abilities to adapt to ever-changing threats. Combat hinges on strategic positioning, weapon range, and dynamic tactics-requiring constant movement, gear adjustments, and attack-style shifts to survive. Penned by Guilty Three, the acclaimed writer behind the hit web novel Shadow Slave, Critical Shift delivers a chilling, immersive narrative filled with mystery, deadly foes, and unexpected twists.

Tactical Depth – Master combat where weapon range and positioning are critical to victory.

– Master combat where weapon range and positioning are critical to victory. No Luck, Just Strategy – Outsmart enemies through precise planning, agent swaps, and real-time tactical adjustments.

– Outsmart enemies through precise planning, agent swaps, and real-time tactical adjustments. Story-Driven Missions – Every operation unfolds a gripping chapter of the conspiracy.

– Every operation unfolds a gripping chapter of the conspiracy. Handcrafted Challenges – Over 30 meticulously designed levels across diverse biomes, each hiding secrets and deadly threats.

– Over 30 meticulously designed levels across diverse biomes, each hiding secrets and deadly threats. Manipulate the Enemy – Exploit rival factions, tricking them into fighting each other, or luring them into traps.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!