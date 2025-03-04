Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: d&d, Twenty-Sided Tavern

Twenty-Sided Tavern Releases Last Block Of NYC Tickets

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern has released the last block of tickets for their NYC residency before they head out on tour

Article Summary Last NYC tickets for D&D: The Twenty-Sided Tavern are now available before their May tour.

Audiences become the "fourth player," influencing the story with interactive software.

Experience the Forgotten Realms with over 30 characters, puzzles, and unique adventures.

Join onstage games like trivia and Fantasy Beer Pong for an immersive D&D experience!

Curious Hedgehog and Showpath Entertainment announced they have released the last block of tickets for Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern in NYC. The show has been holding court at Stage 42 in Manhattan since it launched, with the show being a rousing success for interactive D&D gameplay and theater. But they're headed on tour this May, so this is the last set of tickets that will be in the theater before they depart their residency. Tickets are available until May 11, then the show hits the road with planned appearances in Washington D.C. this summer, followed by a return to Chicago in 2025 for an extended run, with more revealed through May 2026.

Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern

At Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern, the audience is not just a viewer but the "fourth player," influencing key decisions via Gamiotics, a browser-based software that allows you to vote on where the story will go — what characters appear, what experiences they explore, and more. With a cast of five actors and over 30 playable characters, audiences will experience an expansive fantasy world set in the Forgotten Realms, and face riddles, puzzles, combat, and more to help shape the story. Laughter will flow like ale, and with the audience in full control and exciting reveals around every corner, no two shows are alike!

For those seeking a more daring experience, there are opportunities to join the action onstage and test your strength (or dexterity, or wisdom, or charisma) through a variety of rollicking games, including trivia, charades, and the ever-popular Fantasy Beer Pong. Featuring behind-the-scenes talent from popular theatrical shows such as Dimension 20, Marvel's Rogers: The Musical, Beavis and Butthead, and more, Dungeons & Dragons: The Twenty-Sided Tavern is the game you know and the experience you'll love but bigger and better than ever.

