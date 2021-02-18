Twin Stick Heroes Will be Released On February 25th

This week we learned that the indie action title Twin Stick Heroes will be coming out on Steam on February 25th. Developed and published by brothers Franklin & Ronald Burnett, the game has you taking control of an oddball group of heroes who are fighting each other for a little bit of glory! You'll be thrown into a match and will have to fight a quick battle before your next opponent comes in swinging, shooting, ninja-vanishing, or whatever else they may do to take you down. You can check out the trailer below as well as some added info on the game.

All 19 heroes vastly change gameplay, each and every one is equipped with a unique weapon or ability focusing on a certain playstyle. Sniping players across map with a bow and arrow or going in close with a dart gun can be just as effective as laying traps or hiding in plain sight as Ghost. The core fighting mechanics are easy enough for any new player, but has enough depth to draw veterans of the twin stick shooter genre, with a huge amount of heroes and items to choose from, as well as a large variety of gameplay altering variants, modes, maps, and settings to play around with. Many people may describe this game as a multiplayer bullet hell, but with the vast armament and tools given to the player the winner is most likely the one who is the most creative not necessarily the one with the fastest finger.

Three unique game modes are included, elimination, control point and cash grab. Elimination is the standard death match game, where kills are what matters not the last one standing. Control point forces players to keep zones under their control to rack up the most points. Cash grab is a twist on a similar game mode from smash bros, whoever collects the most cash wins! Tread carefully on each of the 6 planets! The weather is not friendly to those who venture to set foot on its surface, and may include heat waves, item rain or a gigantic meteor shower! But for those who desire a more competitive game, weather can be turned off because Twin Stick Heroes revolves around player choice, making any match feel completely personalized to your taste. Don't like an item or gameplay mechanic? You can turn each one on or off, allowing for lots of replay value!