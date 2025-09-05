Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: might and delight, Twinkleby

Twinkleby Confirmed For Launch in Late September

Twinkleby has been given a proper release date for Steam, as we'll see the cozy decoration game released in a couple of weeks

Article Summary Twinkleby releases on Steam in late September, offering a cozy, relaxing island decoration experience.

Create and customize floating islands, building unique dioramas and attracting quirky new residents.

Enjoy escapist gameplay with no losing conditions, unlocking items, colors, seasons, and soundscapes.

Discover hidden islands, collect shooting stars called Stellars, and shop at Molligan’s Antiques for rewards.

Indie game developer and publisher Might and Delight have confirmed a release date for Twinkleby, as it will be released later this month. In case you haven't seen the game yet, this is a cozy decoration game where you set up how a set of floating islands looks using a ton of fun options at your disposal. Aside from clearing some objectives, there's really no wrong way to play the game, as you can make it look however you see fit. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on Steam on September 23, 2025.

Twinkleby

Twinkleby is a laid-back decoration game where you progress through a variety of floating islands and build cosy neighbourhood dioramas. Create elaborate environments, set down your houses and furnish them with items you discover around the starlit archipelago. Customise elaborate mood lighting, and tailor your dreamscape to your own wishes. Your islands and decoration choices will attract a variety of quirky new residents who want to make themselves at home. These characters have their own personalities, choosing how they interact with the environment and each other.

Figure out how to get different kinds of residents to move in — how to make them happy — and they will reward you in return. In Twinkleby, the world is your inventory. Throw anything you don't want off the side of the island, and it will be returned to your collections. Rebuild, redesign, and unlock the full range of customisation for scenery and items, including colours, backdrops, weathers and seasons. As you customise the scenery, you change the soundtrack and gradually gain full control over the ambience of your dreamscape.

Decorate a variety of floating islands with your growing collection of items you'll acquire along the way.

Furnish dollhouses for the travelling characters that will make their way to your little corner of space. Help them out and they'll reward you!

Compose the soundtrack of your diorama using the weathers, seasons and backdrops.

Progress along Twinkleby's star chart to unlock new islands to make your own, and gather map fragments to discover hidden islands along the way.

Collect the shooting stars known as Stellars and spend them in Molligan's Antiques on whatever catches your eye!

Enjoy escapist, cozy, relaxing gameplay without the stress of losing conditions and game-overs.

