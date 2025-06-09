Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Twinkleby

Twinkleby Releases New Free Demo For Steam Next Fest

You can play a free demo of the game Twinkleby right now for Steam Next Fest,a nd if you like it, you can play the full version that's out

Customize floating islands with houses, items, and moods, unlocking even more options as you play.

Meet quirky residents and influence their interactions by designing unique neighborhoods and homes.

New demo features added backdrops, weather options, and items for atmospheric diorama creation.

Indie game developer and publisher Might and Delight have released a free demo of their game Twinkleby today, as you can play it for a week at Steam Next Fest. The move is kinda cool and odd, because the game is already out, and has been for a few weeks now. So really, the demo is just here to get you to try the game now and see if you like it enough to buy the full version. You can see more of it in the trailer here.

Twinkleby

In the Twinkleby Steam Next Fest demo, you'll be able to decorate an island of your own with a set collection of items and customisation options. But if you keep an eye out, you'll be able to unlock more as you play! Twinkleby is a cozy decoration game where you build neighbourhood dioramas on floating islands. Create elaborate environments, set down your houses and furnish them with the items you discover. Customise the mood and lighting to tailor your dreamscape to your own wishes. Prepare to encounter two quirky residents who want to make themselves at home. These characters have their own personalities, choosing how they interact with the environment and each other.

In Twinkleby, the world is your inventory. Throw anything you don't want off the side of the island, and it will be returned to your collection. Rebuild, redesign, and unlock new ways to customise using colours, wallpapers, and sceneries. As you change the scenery, you change the soundtrack and gradually gain further control over the ambience of your dreamscape. In this updated Twinkleby demo, you will get access to a new backdrop and weather. Unlocking summery skies full of fluffy clouds and an eerie autumn mist – all with a matching soundtrack. In addition, there are new types of items to match the scenery changes, so that you can create atmospheric diorama scenes on a spectrum from romantic picnics to creepying gothic horror.

