Twitch Reveals Multiple New Items During TwitchCon Paris 2023

Twitch kicked things off at TwitchCon 2023 by revealing multiple new additions and changes that would be coming to their platform.

Twitch started off TwitchCon Paris 2023 by making several announcements, revealing multiple changes coming to their platform. A number of different items will be coming your way in the weeks and months ahead, with one of the bigger changes being the Discovery Feed will become much better and accessible when looking up new content to watch. Plus an update for the Clip Editor, which has sorely been needed, and Shared Mod Comments for those helping out to observe. You can read more of the cliff notes sent by the team below, and check out more info on their latest blog.

The Discovery Feed will be a scrollable feed in the Twitch app that shows users a personalized mix of Clips. Once this feed is rolled out, Twitch viewers will be able to discover clips from tons of streamers' channels, whether they're live or not. The Discovery Feed will launch later this fall.

will be a scrollable feed in the Twitch app that shows users a personalized mix of Clips. Once this feed is rolled out, Twitch viewers will be able to discover clips from tons of streamers' channels, whether they're live or not. The Discovery Feed will launch later this fall. We're helping streamers stay connected with their community when they aren't live on Twitch with the stories format. Streamers can reward their most engaged viewers with exclusive content, help viewers who can't watch every stream stay connected, and let their viewers know when they'll be live next. Twitch stories also allow streamers to share updates with all of their followers or, with subscribers only. We'll be launching stories in October and we'll continue to add more features over the next year.

format. Streamers can reward their most engaged viewers with exclusive content, help viewers who can't watch every stream stay connected, and let their viewers know when they'll be live next. Twitch stories also allow streamers to share updates with all of their followers or, with subscribers only. We'll be launching stories in October and we'll continue to add more features over the next year. Updates to the Clip Editor tool we launched in May, including a new trimming functionality and the ability to grant access to your video editors. We're also bringing Clip Editor to mobile and coming in late August, we'll start supporting direct exports to TikTok.

tool we launched in May, including a new trimming functionality and the ability to grant access to your video editors. We're also bringing Clip Editor to mobile and coming in late August, we'll start supporting direct exports to TikTok. We've made improvements to the ads experience with the new chat countdown timer . With this feature, streamers can see precisely when an ad is about to play, with options to snooze or pull ahead. The chat countdown timer is coming this month to the Ads Manager.

. With this feature, streamers can see precisely when an ad is about to play, with options to snooze or pull ahead. The chat countdown timer is coming this month to the Ads Manager. We're building on top of Shared Ban Info (released last year) by allowing streamers to not only share information about who they've banned, but also why they banned someone with Shared Mod Comments . We'll be launching Shared Mod Comments in September.

they've banned, but also they banned someone with . We'll be launching Shared Mod Comments in September. We're excited to reveal that 'streaming together' is coming to Guest Star. With this update, up to five streamers can join forces, all while live from their own channels so everyone has more opportunity to grow. This update will be available in August on a select number of channels. Over the following few months, it'll become available to more streamers.

