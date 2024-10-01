Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: F Zero, F-Zero Climax, F-Zero GP Legend

Two Classic F-Zero Games Have Been Added To Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo has two more classic games going to their retro library on Nintendo Switch Online, as we're getting two F-Zero titles

Article Summary Nintendo Switch Online adds two F-Zero Game Boy Advance classics: F-Zero Climax and F-Zero GP Legend.

Experience high-speed racing with unique modes and customizable tracks in F-Zero Climax, a Japan-only release.

In F-Zero GP Legend, race elite racers, unlock new characters, and compete in Grand Prix and Story modes.

F-Zero 99 update includes five new tracks, storm gimmicks, and the Ace League Grand Prix from Satellaview.

Nintendo revealed two more games being added to the retro library of Nintendo Switch Online, as players now have two classic F-Zero titles to jump back into. Specifically, you're getting two from the Game Boy Advanced era as they have added F-Zero Climax and F-Zero GP Legend to that console's library. Both of them are basically the same as they came out years ago, only with controls modified to the Switch, but that shouldn't be too hard for anyone to pick up. These additions come with a brand new update to F-Zero 99, which we have details of below along with more info on both titles.

F-Zero – GP Legend

Get your adrenaline pumping, and race plasma-powered machines against the galaxy's most elite racers! Boost down some of the most dangerous tracks in the universe and strive for victory at all costs — even if it means ramming your opponent off the track. Compete in the Grand Prix or Story modes, climb the standings, and unlock additional modes and characters. Put the pedal to the metal and get busy boosting, bumping, and jumping your way to intergalactic glory!

F-Zero Climax

Push your driving to its limit! This 2004 sci-fi racing game, only released in Japan for the Game Boy Advance system, is full of game modes designed to test your racing skills at the highest levels. Leave Mach 1 in the dust as you hit the track against 23 other hover cars. Aim to be the fastest racer in the known universe in Grand Prix, challenge your limits in Time Attack, or test your reflexes in races with their own special rule sets in Survival. You can even race on courses created in Edit mode — and save up to 30 original courses!

F-Zero 99 – October 2024 Update

This update features five tracks from the Japanese-only Satellaview version of the Super Famicom F-Zero game. The added Ace League Grand Prix will feature these courses, and playing it will allow you to unlock the tracks for use in Practice Mode. Plus, two of the tracks will have a storm gimmick that reduces visibility for all participating racers. Brave the sandstorms and check out everything the update has to offer when it's live.

