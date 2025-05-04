Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: mesprit, Might & Mastery, pokemon

Mesprit Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

The Lake Trio returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Use this Raid Guide to build a team that can defeat Mesprit.

Article Summary Mesprit returns to Pokémon GO Tier Five Raids during the Might & Mastery season with boosted Shiny chances.

Top counters include Shadow and Mega Pokémon like Tyranitar, Absol, Gengar, and Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Mesprit can be beaten by two skilled trainers, but three or more players are recommended for consistency.

Perfect Mesprit CP is 1747 (normal) or 2184 (boosted); Shiny rate is about 1 in 20 for Legendary raids.

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit ,with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Mesprit, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Top Mesprit Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Mesprit counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Mesprit with efficiency.

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Dusk Mane Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Sunsteel Strike

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Origin Forme Giratina: Shadow Claw, Shadow Force

Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Mesprit can be defeated with two trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have three or more players. This fight will be slightly more difficult than defeating Azelf. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Mesprit will have a CP of 1747 in normal weather conditions and 2184 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

