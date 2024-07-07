Posted in: Free League Publishing, Games, Role Playing Games, Tabletop, The Lord Of The Rings Roleplaying | Tagged: The Lord of the Rings, The One Ring, TTRPG

Two Lord Of The Rings TTRPGs Will Receive Moria Campaigns

Two new campaigns will be released in August for The Lord of The Rings Roleplaying Game and The One Ring RPG, revolving around Moira.

Free League Publishing confirmed a new addition for both The Lord of The Rings Roleplaying Game and The One Ring RPG themed around Moira. A first for both titles that take from the same lexicon of history and characters, each game will have its own campaign tied to the same themes but with a different story for each one. Both are up for pre-order right now, as we have the details for them below, with a release date of August 8 set for them to come out simultaneously.

For long ages, the great city of the Dwarrowdelf was the seat of Dwarven kings. Deep, they delved beneath the roots of the mountains in search of Mithril, the fabled Moria-silver. Wonders they wrought there, by the light of crystal lamps. But a thousand years ago, Durin's Bane arose and drove the Dwarves from their halls. The city fell into darkness, becoming an abode of Orcs, Goblins – and worse. But now, there is hope! Countless Orcs perished at the Battle of Five Armies, and it may be the Halls of Durin lie empty once more, waiting to be reclaimed by those with the courage to face the long dark under the mountain. Maybe there are piles of treasure there, waiting to be claimed. Maybe Mithril still glimmers in the mines under Caradhras. Set in the years before Balin's doomed expedition, this supplement contains a hoard of Patrons, Landmarks, foes, encounters, and treasures that a Loremaster can use to construct their own adventures in Moria – from a single desperate journey in the dark to a grand campaign to retake Durin's Halls.

Moria – Shadow of Khazad-dûm is an epic campaign expansion delving into the depths of Khazad-dûm for The Lord of the Rings™ Roleplaying, the 5E adaptation of theaward-winning second edition of The One Ring roleplaying game (TOR), based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien. Set in the years before Balin's doomed expedition, this supplement contains a hoard of Patrons, Landmarks, foes, encounters and treasures that a Loremaster can use to construct their own adventures in Moria – from a single desperate journey in the dark to a grand campaign to retake Durin's Halls.

For long ages, the great city of the Dwarrowdelf was the seat of Dwarven kings, and they were rich beyond measure in gold and Mithril. But a thousand years ago, Durin's Bane arose and drove the Dwarves from their halls. The city fell into darkness, becoming an abode of Orcs, Goblins – and worse. Countless Orcs perished in the Battle of Five Armies. Maybe the Halls of Durin lie empty once more. Maybe there are piles of treasure there, waiting to be claimed. Maybe Mithril still glimmers in the mines under Caradhras. Cross the dread threshold, adventurer, and delve deep!

