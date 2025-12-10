Posted in: Games, Nintendo, Nintendo Switch Online, Retro Games, Ubisoft, Video Games | Tagged: Rayman 2: The Great Escape, Tonic Trouble

Two N64 Ubisoft Games Are Coming To Nintendo Switch Online

Ubisoft is making a double appearance in the Nintendo Switch Online retro library, as two of their titles come to the N64

Article Summary Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble join Nintendo Switch Online’s N64 retro game lineup.

Both Ubisoft classics bring 3D platforming adventure and nostalgia to Nintendo Switch subscribers.

Rayman 2 tasks players with rescuing friends and exploring 20 imaginative worlds in full 3D glory.

Tonic Trouble delivers quirky platforming as Ed battles mutant veggies, featuring unique N64 refinements.

Nintendo has confirmed two more games coming to the Nintendo Switch Online retro games library, as we're getting two titles from Ubisoft. The two games on the way are Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble, both of which are 3D platforming titles with their own unique stories and approaches at a time when everyone was experimenting with what they could do in the polygon-filled console. You're getting the original versions of both titles, but it's clear they got a little bit of a cleaning for a modern console as they look slightly polished. We have mroe details on both here and the teaser trailer above, as both will be added on December 17, 2025.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape

All rested up from his past adventures, Rayman is ready for action in a new dimension! Ruthless pirates have invaded the Glades of Dreams to capture and enslave Rayman's friends. Will he save them? Only you can find out! Your mission is to free Rayman's friends and reap the reward of their magical powers, defeat barbaric pirates and gather the four masks of Polokus. Send shock waves through your senses as you run, jump, fly, ride, water-ski and puzzle your way through 20 fantastical worlds and more than 40 hours of sheer fun and exhilaration.

Tonic Trouble

Tonic Trouble is a 3D platforming video game by Ubisoft Montreal. The story follows the main character, Ed, after a magic potion spills on the Earth and causes vegetables to become living killers. The game was received poorly; critics cite poor controls, a wordy exposition, and sloppy graphics (on the N64 version). The N64 version of the game is a port of the PC version with noticeable differences, such as a substantially different opening due to the lack of processing power needed to render cutscenes, and different music in certain places.

