Two New Voice Talents Join Slave Zero X's Roster

Check out the latest trailer for Slave Zero X, as the team at Ziggurat Interactive reveal two new voice actors coming to the game.

Ziggurat Interactive revealed another pair of voice talents who will be a part of Slave Zero X, along with a new trailer to show off their characters. This past week we learned that Michael Schwalbe and Shelby Young have joined the game, each of them lending their voices to a single head of Regent, an ancient two-headed mastermind. You can read more about both and the character below, as well as check out the latest trailer for the game.

Michael Schwalbe — Regent (Male): A director, writer, voice actor, and singer living in Las Vegas, Nevada, Michael Schwalbe is often referred to as a "vocal chameleon." With voice credits that span from hit animes like Kawaki (Boruto), and critically acclaimed video games like Balrog (Devil May Cry 5), Combine Charger (Half Life Alyx), and Scoppy Banoopy (Bugsnax), Michael's vocal talent has been heard by tens of millions.

Shelby Young — Regent (Female): Shelby Young is a Los Angeles-based actor with an extensive background in voice-over, voice-matching, motion capture, looping/ADR, and on-camera work. Known for her voice work in as Kuld (God of War Ragnarok), Princess Leia (Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga), and various voices in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, Shelby also has on-camera experience and is known for playing characters such as Leah from the Emmy-winning American Horror Story.

"The immensely talented artists are lending their talents to Slave Zero X to bring to life the fourth member of the Five Calamities: The Regent. Also known by the pseudonym "Wuguan" The Regent is in the innermost circle of generals who answer only to the Sovereign Khan. Having discarded his human form long ago, The Regent now exists as a mind within an artificial body, acting as a quintessential fascist that views human beings as livestock to be exploited. Lacking the fearsome combat prowess of the other generals in SovKhan's service, The Regent's primary assets are an unparalleled ability to manipulate the course of events in society, with a fierce willingness to devote himself wholeheartedly to this task in the service of a higher power."

Different Modes to Mutilate: Play through the story, build your combo-crushing skills in training mode, or test your might in the post-story Bloody Palace Mode.

