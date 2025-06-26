Posted in: Games, SEGA, Video Games | Tagged: Two Point Museum, Two Point Studios

Two Point Museum Announces New Fantasy Finds DLC

Two Point Museum has revealed the next major DLC on the way, as players can get their hands on new fantastic Fantasy Finds soon

Article Summary Two Point Museum unveils Fantasy Finds DLC with a magical, fantasy-themed expansion arriving in July.

Discover 40 new exhibits like the Flying Carpet and Novel Wardrobe, each with unique blessings or curses.

Recruit Barbarian, Wizard, Rogue, and Bard Fantasy Experts to tackle adventurous expeditions and challenges.

Enhance your museum with new archetypes, decorations, interactive displays, and Mythical Gear exhibits.

SEGA and Two Point Studios revealed the next DLC on the way for Two Point Museum, as we get very fantastical and mythical with the Fantasy Finds DLC. If you're any kind of reader of fantasy novels or player of fantasy titles, then this is basically up your alley, as the game will add several pieces of new content centered around fantasy items. Which you can then exhibit and protect from would-be treasure hunters who think its part of some quest they need to fulfill. Enjoy the info and trailer here as the DLC will be released on July 17, 2025.

Two Point Museum – Fantasy Finds

Fantasy Finds offers museum curators a new exclusive fantasy expedition map to explore with an enormous treasure trove of 40 exhibits to discover, such as the Teanie Kettle, Novel Wardrobe and Flying Carpet. These magical artefacts aren't just for show either, as they will provide positive blessings for guests when well maintained… but watch out, those who don't look after these intriguing curios will find they curse guests instead!

To discover these new magical exhibits on your expeditions, you'll need to hire Fantasy Experts from Barbarian, Wizard, Rogue or Bard classes, each of whom possess their own stats. Does your team have enough combined Strength and Dexterity to counter a dragon attack? Perhaps you need the right combination of Intelligence and Luck to overcome a Picked Lock shortcut. Whatever the obstacle, Fantasy Finds will challenge you to hire a varied party of fantasy experts with their own strengths and talents to ensure you successfully return home from expeditions with new magical exhibits.

That's not all, as Fantasy Finds will also weave its fantasy magic throughout your museum with three new guest archetypes, 26 decorations and utility items, interactive displays, banners, wallpapers, floors and you'll even see your expedition helicopter joining in the fun, thanks to a fresh paint job ensuring it fits the medieval fantasy mood. You can even buff your museum staff with Mythical Gear exhibits which can be equipped or put on display, providing bonuses such as protection on nearby exhibits or even job security to fend off being fired.

