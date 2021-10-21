Ubisoft Announces A New Monopoly Title With Monopoly Madness

Ubisoft has announced a brand new Monopoly title coming to online play as they have introduced fans to Monopoly Madness. Playing off the Hasbro property, this is more of a madcap race around the board as you'll pick up properties, money, and resources in a frantic chase/race around a city without any boundaries. All in an effort to become the biggest success story among your friends before the time timer runs out. You can check out more info below about the game as well as some screenshots and the announcement trailer, as the game will be released on December 9th for PC and all three major consoles.

In Monopoly Madness, players will compete to buy and upgrade properties in Monopoly City while Mr. Monopoly is away on his well-earned vacation. They will face up to 5 other players in shorter rounds that are a frantic, real-time race on the chaotic streets of Monopoly City without the boundaries of the board. Players will need to collect money and other resources around the map in order to buy and upgrade their properties. The more properties players own, the more points they'll earn, bringing them closer to the finish line in the race to riches! Along the way, players can also grab powers ups from Community Chests including bulldozers, jackhammers and more and use them against opponents to gain an advantage to win. However, players will need to watch out for random events that can happen at any time, making the journey to become the wealthiest of them all even more chaotic.

20 new playable characters inspired by the classic Monopoly game tokens can be played on four unique environments with their own unique ambiance and architecture, including the iconic City and its Night Life, Beach Town and Cozy Falls. Each environment comes with several levels and layout, giving a total of 20 different arenas to play.