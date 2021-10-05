Ubisoft Announces Ghost Recon Frontline As Next Franchise Title

Ubisoft revealed the next addition to the Ghost Recon franchise this week as we'll be getting Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline. The game is set to be a new free-to-play, massive PvP shooter, which will be on Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Stadia, Luna, and PC via Ubisoft Connect, all with cross-play so everyone can be in on the game together. While a date wasn't announced for release, they did reveal they are holding a closed test that will run from October 14th-21st, but it will only be for PC players in Europe. No word on other tests, but if they're doing them this soon after the announcement, we're probably getting it before year's end, or before the end of Q1 2022 at the latest. We have a ton of info below from the team for you to check out.

In Ghost Recon Frontline, players will discover Drakemoor island, an open world full of diverse landmarks and biomes. The game features a large set of tactical support tools, offering players complete freedom in strategic gameplay throughout various game modes. Expedition, the game's flagship mode, offers a new take on the battle royale genre. Featuring more than 100 players in teams of three, these squads will have to work together to complete dynamic objectives across the massive open map with no converging circle. Once players are done collecting intel, they will have to head to a drop zone and call for an extraction. When initiated, all teams will know the position of the extraction and will try to intervene, players will have to play tactically to successfully escape and win the match. Additional modes will also be available at launch. Developed by Ubisoft Bucharest, which previously worked on Ghost Recon Wildlands and Ghost Recon Breakpoint, Ghost Recon Frontline offers a new and never-before-seen way for players to explore the Ghost Recon universe, with a free-to-play, 100+ players, PvP first-person military experience. Ghost Recon Frontline offers a unique and advanced class system, allowing players to upgrade and customize each contractor to fit their strategy. Players can even switch between different contractors even in the heart of battle, making each game unique and highly tactical. Three classes of contractors will be available during the first closed test, with more available at launch: Assault Class provides great sustainability in close range fights and overall proficiency maneuvers.

Support Class offers superior protection with fortification abilities.

Scout Class can easily recon the area for the squad, revealing and pestering enemies from a distance without fear of retaliation.

"We can't wait to see players' reactions during the first test of Ghost Recon Frontline. We will be working hard to adjust the game accordingly throughout the several live phases planned before launch, as we want to deliver the most polished and entertaining experience possible for players," said Bogdan Bridinel, Creative Director at Ubisoft Bucharest.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Frontline: Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/7NewkthNMDE)