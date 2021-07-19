Ubisoft Announces New Game With Tom Clancy's XDefiant

Ubisoft dropped a new video game announcement today as they unveiled the fast-paced FPS 6-v-6 arena combat title Tom Clancy's XDefiant. The game is being launched on both Xbox and PlayStation consoles of last and current-gen, as well as on Stadia, Luna, and Ubisoft Connect, with full crossplay expected at launch. Which is awesome to know you'll be able to play with that many people across pretty much everything except the Switch. You can register to play the game early at the link above as the initial testing will begin on August 5th. We got more info, screenshots, and the announcement trailer for you here as the game will launch sometime in 2022.

XDefiant, a Ubisoft Original, is a new take on the competitive FPS genre that offers players a high-octane gameplay experience, combining fluid and visceral combat with unprecedented freedom and personalization. XDefiant will immerse players at the forefront of the Tom Clancy universe at iconic locations in the throes of technicolor chaos, with maps mixing indoor and outdoor environments, ensuring smooth gameplay and unpredictable engagements. Personalized Playstyle: Players can personalize their Defiant to match their playstyle. Players can choose a faction with unique traits, abilities and ultra, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout – and even tweak it on the fly (after respawning) to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield.

Players can personalize their Defiant to match their playstyle. Players can choose a faction with unique traits, abilities and ultra, then select from an arsenal of primary and secondary weapons, attachments, and a device to complete their loadout – and even tweak it on the fly (after respawning) to adapt to an ever-changing battlefield. Competitive Clashes : The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same.

: The game offers a variety of competitive 6-v-6 arena and linear game modes, such as Domination and Escort. Combine that with a large pool of uniquely designed maps in rotation and no two matches will feel the same. Diverse Factions of Defiants: XDefiant will initially feature factions such as the Wolves (Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon), Echelon (Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell) and the Outcasts and Cleaners (Tom Clancy's The Division) battling across iconic locations. Additional Defiants will be added as the game evolves, drawing on a range of characters and abilities from the Tom Clancy universe … and beyond.

During the past 21 years, the Tom Clancy universe has become a major part of Ubisoft's history and a reference for tactical shooters and immersive universes. Ubisoft is proud to announce the expansion of the Tom Clancy universe with a game that will let all the fans play with – and against – some of the most recognizable maverick groups from across fan-favorite franchises. Developed by Ubisoft San Francisco and led by seasoned FPS expert Mark Rubin (executive producer) and Ubisoft San Francisco veteran Jason Schroeder (creative director), XDefiant offers an all-new experience to Tom Clancy games. Factions and characters, "Defiants," are inspired by Tom Clancy games and beyond. Whether players are looking to play competitively or casually, XDefiant has something for everyone.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Tom Clancy's XDefiant: Worldwide Reveal Trailer | Ubisoft [NA] (https://youtu.be/nmlhRFabV6w)