Ubisoft Announces Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence

Ubisoft officially announced a new entry into The Division franchise this morning with the reveal of Tom Clancy's The Division Resurgence. Taking place shortly after the events of the first two games, this mobile entry will feature an entirely new storyline with different classes and enemy factions to deal with. While the game will be connected to the world it's set in, this will be a completely independent storyline, so if you do interact with characters from the previous titles, it's more than likely going to be short-term or a special event. You will be given an open-world experience for the most part with the ability to go single-player or co-op, featuring a variety of PvE activities. Complete with new gear and weapons to try out. There's no release date yet, but the company is taking signups at the link above for iOS and Android. Here's more info on the game and the official announcement trailer.

The Division Resurgence takes place in a contemporary post-crisis New York City and offers a unique perspective on key story events that have taken place in The Division and The Division 2. Chaos continues to wreak havoc in New York, and as first-wave agents representing the Strategic Homeland Division, players will be tasked to protect civilians against hostile factions and help them build a better future. Players will discover new characters with deep backstories and powerful enemies with challenging abilities.

Players can customize their characters by collecting and upgrading their gear to take on any threat they may encounter. As they level up and improve their skills, players will unlock new specializations with unique signature weapons and gadgets that they can swap at any time. This new strategic element will allow players to try new abilities and find the best co-op synergy with fellow Division agents, all at their fingertips.