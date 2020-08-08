Ubisoft Officially Launches Brawlhalla Onto Mobile

This week, Ubisoft finally made the leap to mobile with Brawlhalla as the game has launched in Google Play and the Apple Store. The game is officially free-to-play as you can take on people across multiple platforms with cross-play. Yes, you can fight players across Android and iOS, as well as PC and all three major consoles. Right now, mobile players can fully customize their touch screen control schemes and use controllers, letting them achieve precise combos in real-time combat just as they would on other devices. You can choose from 50 unique Legends and more on the way, including the newest Legend Jaeyun. The game also comes with all of the online and offline modes, including over ten different game modes for up to eight players at a time. You can read more of the features below as well as check out screenshots and the launch trailer.

Online Ranked 1v1 – Climb the ranked ladder from Tin up to Platinum and beyond! Matches you against players near your skill level.

Online Ranked 2v2 – Climb the ranked ladder with a friend! Matches you and a partner against teams near you skill level. Your friend can be online or right next to you.

4 Player Online Free for All – Casual matches where four fighters enter, but only one can win.

Cross-play Custom Rooms – Invite up to 8 friends on PC, Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android or Locally to a huge variety of custom matches: 4v4s, 1v3, 2v2, FFA, and much more.

Many Game Modes – Mix things up with Brawlball, Bombsketball, Capture the Flag, Kung-Foot, and many more fun party game modes.

The Training Room – Practice combos and setups inside the Training Room! Look at detailed frame data, hitboxes, hurtboxes, and sharpen your skills.