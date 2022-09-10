Ubisoft Reveals Details To Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope

During their annual UbiForward livestream event, Ubisoft revealed new details and a trailer for Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope. The presentation gave us a good seven-minute video showing off never before seen footage of the game, as we get to see familiar faces from the Mario Bros. franchise trying to save the planet Terra Flora from the cosmic villain Cursa. It will be up to you to bring Mario and friends together with their Rabbids counterparts to run across the world and face off against new enemies such as the Wiggler, who has been enraged and infected by Cursa's dark influence.

The video, which we have for you down below, shows off this brand new world created for the sequel as they have made it far more vibrant and dangerous in comparison to the last game. You'll have new moves, combos, and actions at your disposal to dispatch enemies at various levels. The video also shows off some of the new incredible and unpredictable possibilities brought by the Sparks during combat, as the boss battle we're given a glimpse of has some unique challenges to it. What's more, we come to find out that Rayman will be starring in this latest title. Enjoy watching the footage below as the game is currently set for a Nintendo Switch release on October 20th, 2022.

Only the most extravagant team of Heroes can rekindle the sparks of hope across the galaxy! Team up with Mario, Rabbid Peach and their friends on a cosmic journey to defeat Cursa and save the galaxy! Explore planets throughout the universe that are filled with strange inhabitants, memorable quests and hilarious secrets! Outwit enemies in an innovative combat system mixing turn-based tactics and real time action. Combine forces with the Spark's immense energy and anything becomes possible…for better OR worse!