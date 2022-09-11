Ubisoft Reveals Plans For 15th Anniversary Of Assassin's Creed

Ubisoft revealed a number of plans for the Assassin's Creed franchise during the UbiForward livestream, as the game celebrates its 15th Anniversary. The team went over a number of different projects coming to the franchise, as they held their first-ever AC Showcase going over 30 minutes, which capped off the end of the event. Aside from touching on the new Mirage title on the way, they revealed multiple projects in the works, including an open-world RPG, the next major title after Mirage, and a Netflix project on the way. You can read the details here and check out the full presentation below.

Red: Assassin's Creed Codename Red is the next flagship title after Assassin's Creed Mirage and the future of the open world RPG in Assassin's Creed. It is being developed by Ubisoft Quebec, the studio behind Assassin's Creed Odyssey, with Jonathan Dumont as Creative Director. Here players will be able to explore a long-awaited setting for an Assassin's Creed game: feudal Japan and all its shinobi fantasies.

Hexe: Assassin's Creed Codename Hexe is the next flagship title after Codename Red. It is being developed by Ubisoft Montreal, birthplace of the Assassin's Creed franchise, with Clint Hocking as Creative Director.

Infinity: Assassin's Creed Codename Infinity will connect projects and players through different types of experiences, including released Assassin's Creed games and the next ones to launch: Codename Red and Codename Hexe, the next two HD flagship games. As part of Codename Infinity, multiplayer is set to return as a standalone experience in the Assassin's Creed franchise.

Jade: The Assassin's Creed Codename Jade is a AAA RPG action-adventure game for mobile platforms set in Ancient China. Players will be able to create their own character and discover the story of the first Assassins in China. It will be free to play.

Netflix Series: The live-action Assassin's Creed series from Ubisoft Film & Television and Netflix is going to be an epic, genre-blending adaptation of the highly successful video game franchise. The collaboration does not end there, however, as Netflix is also collaborating on an exclusive Assassin's Creed game to be made available on their platform.

"By celebrating the franchise's 15th anniversary, we wanted to not only honor our players and the people behind the brand, but also share our ambitions for the future of Assassin's Creed with our fans. We are looking to expand the universe and continue to offer compelling, immersive experiences. We have countless stories to tell and we want history to be everybody's playground," said Marc-Alexis Côté, Executive Producer on Assassin's Creed.