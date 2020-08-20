Ubisoft To Highlight 13 Indies At Indie Arena Booth Online 2020

Some interesting news from Ubisoft this week as they are going to be a part of the Indie Arena Booth Online 2020. They will be presenting games from 13 indie studios from Canada and Germany as part of the booth's festivities. The booth will happen during the online version of Gamescom 2020, taking place from August 27th-30th, and will be part of the Ubisoft Entrepunerers initiative. You can read more about it below and check out all 13 developers and their games that will be a part of the booth.

"We're dedicated to sharing our own experience to benefit up-and-coming techno-creative companies and are convinced that thriving indie developers are an essential part of the video game ecosystem," said Karsten Lehmann, Public Affairs Director at Ubisoft German Studios. "Ubisoft is a huge fan of the work being done by these indie developers, and we are extremely proud to support indie studios by showcasing their amazing work at the first Indie Arena Booth Online." Indie Arena Booth is the biggest shared developer booth in the world, recognized for its commitment to indie games. The initiative offers opportunities for independent game developers to showcase their games by attending multiple conventions. Apart from the Indie Arena Booth, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs contributes to the global rise of entrepreneurs in Canada, France, Germany and Singapore, including – mentorship and expertise, grants and funding, and networking with Ubisoft teams around the world. In July, Ubisoft Entrepreneurs also collaborated on the third edition of The Caravan, an initiative in support of independent video game studios in Quebec where 10 indie studios have been selected to be featured on the Ubisoft Entrepreneurs space at the Indie Arena Booth: Aethernaut from Dragon Slumber ,

, Time Drifters from Studio Lonely boy ,

, "Sea Raiders" project from Wa t cha Games ,

, Dum Dum Dinos from Youtouch,

from Youtouch, Mad Experiments: Escape Room from PlayTogether Studio ,

, Operation: Tango from Studio Clever Plays,

from Studio Clever Plays, Knight Squad 2 from Chainsawesome Games,

from Chainsawesome Games, Shishi : Ballad of the Oracle from Shishi Studios ,

, BOAA: Baku from Illuminia Studios

Aeolis Tournament from Beyond Fun Studio .