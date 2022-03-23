UFC Announces New Multi-Year Partnership With Skillz

This morning, the UFC announced they had formed a new multi-year partnership with mobile developer Skillz to create a new title. While the grander details of the deal were not revealed, the shorthand to it all is that the mixed martial arts organization has come to work with the company over a new licensing deal, which will enable them to create a UFC-branded competitive mobile game that is going to be co-marketed by the two brands. In essence, they're making a new fighting game for iOS and Android with which they hope to launch a brand new esports system. It's an interesting prospect as the MMA organization has dabbled in esports for a bit, but nothing on a major scale like we see other titles. Perhaps a mobile title will elevate them to a new level of competition in that genre. For now, here are a couple of quotes from both companies on the deal as we now wait for the game to be made.

"Skillz' partnership with UFC is part of our winning strategy that aligns Skillz' disruptive competitive mobile games platform with the business of sport. We're delivering an enticing opportunity for developers to create the most innovative, branded mobile games for UFC's millions of loyal fans worldwide," said Andrew Paradise, CEO of Skillz. "The popularity of the UFC brand, which represents one of the fastest- rising sports globally, combined with Skillz' mobile gaming expertise, is a huge win for developers seeking to monetize and grow their games through the power of competition. We look forward to nurturing this incredible collaboration to life in the coming months and years." "We're thrilled to partner with Skillz to bring new mobile games to our fans," said UFC Senior Vice President of Global Consumer Products Tracey Bleczinski. "UFC is always looking to engage with our fans, and we have found gaming to be one of the best ways we connect with them beyond our live events. Our research shows there is large number of UFC fans who are prolific gamers, so this is a perfect way to reach this audience."