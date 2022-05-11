Ultimechs Releases First Official Gameplay Trailer

Resolution Games dropped a brand new trailer today for Ultimechs as they showed off more of the title's intense gameplay. This 2v2 VR futuresport will put you in the middle of the action as you take on the role of a robot playing a mix of soccer, robotic combat, and a bit of Rocket League. The latest trailer gives you a bit of a sample of what's going on and what you can expect to experience when you jump into the suit. The game still doesn't have a release window beyond the idea it will be out sometime this year, but in the meantime, enjoy the trailer and a quote from the team below.

A high-performance sport based on precise punches and impeccable reaction times, Ultimechs puts players in control of state-of-the-art machines designed for speed and power. Working alongside a teammate, each competitor pilots their mech in pursuit of a massive superball as it ricochets its way around the arena. Using quick movements to stay on top of the ball and one step ahead of opponents, victory comes with a rocket-powered fist being aimed, shot and steered into the superball, slamming it into the goal. The precision, impeccable reaction times and lightning-fast calculations required to come out on top are sure to keep fans on the edge of their seats.

"Imagine guiding a missile and changing direction on-the-fly as you try to strike a target in mid-air at just the right angle," said Tommy Palm, founder and CEO, Resolution Games. "That's the Ultimechs experience. It's about guiding rocket-powered fists to find that Superball sweet spot, knocking it out of your opponents reach and into the goal. With Ultimechs, we wanted to make something that was fast, fun, and always better with friends. Ultimechs is all about those moments that can only happen on a team, like setting up shots for your partner to rack up the points, or guarding the net while your teammate calculates their best offensive move. We're looking forward to seeing some fierce competitions out there!"