Ultra League Live In Pokémon GO Battle League Season 8: June 2021

GO Battle League Season 8 is currently well underway in Pokémon GO. The first round focused on Great League, which only admits Pokémon with a CP of 1500 or lower. Starting today at 1 PM Pacific, GO Battle League Season 8 will switch to Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup.

According to the official Pokémon GO blog, here's the details on what is to come today and beyond:

The Ultra League and its Premier Cup will run from Monday, June 14, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, June 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The limitations on these are that the Ultra League permits Pokémon with 2500 CP and under. Ultra League Premier Cup has the same CP limit but bars any Mythical or Legendary Pokémon from entry.

The Master League, the Master League Classic, and the Element Cup will run from Monday, June, 28, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards.

The Master League has no CP limit, while Master League Classic has no CP limit but bars any Pokémon that have been powered up with Candy XL. The Element Cup is… so specific. It has a CP limit of 500 and only allowed Fire-, Water-, and Grass-types. Beyond that, is also will only allow Pokémon that can evolve but are still in their first stage.

The Great League and the Great League Remix will run from Monday, July 12, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Ultra League and the Ultra League Remix will run from Monday, July 26, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). The Master League, Master League Classic, and the Ultra League Premier Cup will run from Monday, August 9, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7). Battle during this time to receive twice the Stardust from win rewards and end-of-set rewards. All three leagues will run from Monday, August 23, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. to Monday, August 30, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. PDT (GMT −7).

The Remix Cups will ban the Top 20 éost used Pokemon in each league. As those go live, Bleeding Cool will release pieces informing players as to which species are banned.

Also, stay tuned for more GO Battle League content tomorrow as we will be posting a breakdown of the top species and moves to bring into both Ultra League and Ultra League Premier Cup.