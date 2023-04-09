Ultra Pixel Survive Will Be Released On All Consoles Ratalaika Games and Gold Skull Studios revealed Ultra Pixel Survive is coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo Switch.

Indie developer Gold Skull Studios and publisher Ratalaika Games revealed that Ultra Pixel Survive will be coming to all three major consoles. If you haven't checked out the game yet, this is an action RPG with survival mechanics set in a colorful pixel world, filled with a number of characters who have unique abilities, as well as an interesting and pleasing story to boot! The team showed off more of the game in the latest trailer below, as it will be released for PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox consoles on April 14th, 2023.

"The goal of the game is to face monsters and bosses while trying to survive as long as possible by collecting resources and building tools and structures to defend oneself. Straight forward…..combining elements of action, RPG, and survival. Ultra Pixel Survive offers a challenging and exciting experience for players seeking a new challenge. As you progress in the game, days go by and every time you face monsters, your character will level up and earn experience points that allow you to evolve skills and stats based on the player's choice. It is up to the player to decide what to do, but the main objective is to level up their chosen character and defeat the game's five bosses."

"There are three regions in the game: the open forest, the beach, and the cave, all with varied enemies, ranging from small slimes to vampires and orcs. The player can build defensive structures such as barricades to prevent enemies from passing through, spikes to damage those who step on them, and turrets to fight enemies, as well as upgrade all these structures using collected resources. The most important items in the game are the food items, which not only satisfy the character's hunger, but also restore their health. Food should be a priority for the player, and it can be found in bushes, obtained by hunting animals, or even grown in gardens."