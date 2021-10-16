Ultra PRO To Release Lucario-Themed Pokémon TCG Products

Ultra PRO, the company known for its products targeted to players and collectors of trading cards, has announced a new wave of Pokémon TCG products. These products, set for release in the first quarter of 2022, focus on the Fighting/Steel-type Pokémon Lucario. Lucario is a breakout species that was voted amongst fans to be the most popular species from the Sinnoh region and the second-most popular Pokémon overall in the franchise in a 2020 poll. Let's get into the details of what Ultra PRO is offering.

The new Pokémon TCG products coming in early 2022 include:

Lucario-themed 2" album

Lucario-themed 4-pocket portfolio

Lucario-themed 9-pocket portfolio

Lucario-themed 9-pockett PRO-Binder

Lucario-themed card sleeves

Lucario-themed deck box

Lucario-themed playmat

I find Ultra PRO's card sleeves to be ideal for Pokémon TCG cards. When I build my personal collection binders (I do tend to opt for either VaultX, Card Guardian, and Wintra, but have also used Ultra PRO's zipper suede offerings), I sleeve my cards with Pokémon-themed Ultra PRO sleeves most commonly. They generally fit standard-sized cards well, with the exception of a run of sleeves (this year's Charmander-themed sleeves) which I felt were printed smaller than usual in error. The Mew-themed sleeves, which released later in 2021, were back to standard.

Fans of the classic Pokémon TCG look will likely appreciate the barebones style of the artwork here. Like Wizards of the Coast did in their early expansions, Ultra PRO uses stock artwork by Ken Sugimori. Sugimori is the main artist and designer of Pokémon as a franchise and Ultra PRO will often use his artwork to create products like this. With Lucario standing over his own greyed-out silhouette, these sleek designs are for the minimalist collector.

So far this year, Ultra PRO has released Pokémon TCG products like this using Mew, Charmander, Lapras, Gengar, and more. It'll be fun to see who else they use in 2022.