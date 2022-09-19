Ultraman Brings The Science To Puzzle & Dragons Today

GungHo Online Entertainment has another crossover happening in Puzzle & Dragons as Ultraman returns to the game with science! The game has added a brand new Shin Ultraman to stop the Kaiju swarm you'll encounter in this limited-time event, as you will collect characters from the 6 Magic Stones! You'll also be able to snag special items from the Ultraman Egg Machine and the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine, and battle alongside familiar allies to the series, such as Ultraman Mebius and Ultraman Decker Flash Type, or command rivals like Trigger Dark and Dada. We have the full rundown below of everything you'll be able to encounter for the next few weeks.

Confront the Kaiju Threat: Force back the rampaging Kaiju in five event-exclusive dungeons. Ultraman lets players battle for a chance to earn rewards, including Ultraman Event Medal – Gold. These medals can be traded at the Monster Exchange.

Shin Ultraman (Fixed Team) also rewards players for clearing the dungeon with fixed teams for every floor. Those who clear all floors will receive one free pull from the Ultraman Memorial Egg Machine. Puzzle & Dragons Special Bundles: Collect iconic Ultraman from across the franchise's history and save humanity together with special bundles: 30 Magic Stones & Ultraman Mebius Egg Machine: Grants 30 Magic Stones and one pull from the Ultraman Mebius Egg Machine for $29.99 USD. Players will also get a special Ultraman Event BGM Set when they get Ultraman Mebius for the first time.

1 Magic Stone & Ultraman Egg Machine: Grants 1 Magic Stone and one pull from the Ultraman Egg Machine for $0.99 USD. Monster Exchange: Once you've collected your Ultraman event medals, trade them in at the Monster Exchange for event-exclusive characters like THE CYBERNETIC COMPANION HANE2. Ultraman Event Medals can be earned as drops in the Ultraman and Multiplayer! Ultraman! dungeons, and as first-time clear rewards from the Ultraman (Fixed Team) and Shin Ultraman (Fixed Team) dungeons. Zetton (Shin Ultraman) will also be available at the Monster Exchange for 5x Event Medal – Black.