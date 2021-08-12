UltraPRO Announces Pikachu-Themed Elite Series Pokémon Products

UltraPRO, a company known for its merchandise used by players and collectors of trading card games, will be releasing new Pikachu-themed Pokémon TCG products later on this year. UltraPRO has partnered for years with the Pokémon TCG, releasing multiple lines of products even just over the course of 2021 including their summer line featuring Lapras as well as a recent release with artwork featuring the Mythical Pokémon, Mew. Now, let's take a look at UltraPRO's solicitation for the first quarter of 2022. These products are coming after Pokémon TCG celebrates their 25th Anniversary this October with its special set, Celebrations. Something gives me the feeling these Pikachu binders may be put to use storing some cards from that highly anticipated set.

UltraPRO's Pokémon TCG licensed products for the first quarter of 2022 will include:

Elite Series: Pikachu 12-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binder for Pokémon

12-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binders for Pokémon feature Pikachu and are designed for collecting and organizing playsets of your favorite trading cards. Each binder features a padded leatherette cover with foil detailing and a zipper closure. After unzipping the binder, you'll find twenty 12-pocket pages sized for standard trading cards in side-loading pockets, allowing you to store up to 480 cards in Ultra PRO Deck Protector® sleeves. Pages feature a low-friction black backing, creating a separation between the front and back pockets as well as providing cards a classic framed look. Every PRO-Binder is made with acid-free, non-PVC materials to ensure your cards are protected and preserved.

Elite Series: Pikachu Alcove Flip for Pokémon

Alcove Flip Boxes for Pokémon feature a debossed image of Pikachu in a leatherette finish with foil detailing; a strong magnetic closure; and dual thumb notches for easy access to your deck. This deck box holds up to 100 standard size trading cards double-sleeved in Ultra PRO Deck Protector® sleeves.

Elite Series: Pikachu 9-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binder for Pokémon

9-Pocket Zippered PRO-Binders for Pokémon feature Pikachu and are designed for collecting and organizing your favorite trading cards. Each binder features a padded leatherette cover with foil detailing and a zipper closure. After unzipping the binder, you'll find twenty 9-pocket pages sized for standard trading cards in side-loading pockets, allowing you to store up to 360 cards in Ultra PRO Deck Protector® sleeves. Pages feature a low-friction black backing, creating a separation between the front and back pockets as well as providing cards a classic framed look. Every PRO-Binder is made with acid-free, non-PVC materials to ensure your cards are protected and preserved.

