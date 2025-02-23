Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Toge Productions, Video Games | Tagged: 5minlab Corp, Undusted: Letters from the Past

Undusted: Letters From The Past Announced For PC

Take a journey through the things you need to clean, as Undusted: Letters from the Past brings back memories from cleaning old items

Indie game developer 5minlab Corp. and publisher Toge Productions announced their latest game on the way with Undusted: Letters from the Past. This game was designed by the team behind the Coffee Talk series and A Space for the Unbound, as it has you cleaning out items and finding memories from the past. Each item you clean brings you a reminder and memories, which piece together bigger stories. The game doesn't have a release date yet, but enjoy the trailer and info here.

Undusted: Letters from the Past

In Undusted: Letters from the Past, you are tasked with cleaning long-neglected dirty objects. As you clean each belonging, you will learn the backstories behind the various objects placed in each chapter. She starts to clean long-ignored items within the house. As each object is restored to its pristine condition, the items start whispering memories of the past to her. As she cleans more items, she discovers forgotten and even hidden stories. What kinds of stories will she experience? Experience the carefully crafted audio that captures the characteristics of each tool you use.

The game puts you in the shoes of someone returning home following their mother's passing. As you clean the objects in the house, you will experience forgotten moments you might have taken for granted. The different ambient sounds of each chapter will make you feel as if you are actually in the game. Recall the memories within each object. Where did Adora and her mother's relationship start to fall apart? Will she be able to understand her mother after her passing?

