Universal Conquest Arrives On Steam In Mid-June

After being worked on for the past 15 years, Universal Conquest will finally be released on PC via Steam in a couple of weeks.

Article Summary Universal Conquest, a 15-year project, launches on Steam June 17.

Grand strategy game with a mix of 4X, RTS, and procedurally generated universes.

Command a civilization with RTS combat and expansive 4X gameplay.

Developed with insights from UFO lore and alien abductee consultancy.

Indie game developer and publisher Reptilian Games has confirmed the release date for Universal Conquest, as it arrives in a few weeks. This game has been a passion project being worked on for the past 15 years, as this sci-fi title mixes elements of 4X, RTS, and grand strategy together for a massive space simulation game. We have more info on the game for you here as it will arrive on June 17.

Universal Conquest

Based on personal interviews with alien abductees and UFO Lore and developed as outsider art by a one-man team for over the past decade… Universal Conquest is a Grand-Strategy/4X/RTS hybrid taking place in the far future, long after mankind has spread across the universe, and colonized other galaxies along with other alien races. Taking place in a procedurally generated universe simulation, you command the leadership caste of a burgeoning collective whose original roots have been forgotten throughout the millennia, on a quest to subjugate all life in the universe, or expand peacefully across the distant stars, the choice is yours.

Featuring RTS space and ground combat, immersive 4X turn-based strategy gameplay, and a dynamic procedurally generated universe, take your civilization and explore the vastness of space not yet seen before in a grand scale. Completely moddable.

Colonize distant worlds, multiple galaxies, galactic voids, and explore the universe to conquer, subjugate, vassalize, and even ally with alien civilizations.

Send your armies and fleets to distant worlds to explore and dominate other life forms.

Build mighty cities and infrastructure, fight galactic empires and compete with alien collectives for control of the cosmos.

Customize your respective species, civilization, and build and colonize planets across a massive, dynamically generated universe featuring multiple galaxies,

Manage your leadership caste, giving them experiences so they level up or demote those subordinates who cannot perform properly.

Explore strange alien worlds and various anomalies, dealing with creatures as diverse as space life, energy beings, hive minds, and other strange forms of life.

Based on real astronomical principles and developed through the consultancy of alien abductees and their contacts.

Featuring a original soundtrack by Belgium-based artist Burning Mir.

