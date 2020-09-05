Unova Pokémon that Still Haven't Been Released In Pokémon GO

A Generation Six in Pokémon GO has been teased by Niantic in their fourth-anniversary poster, which showed off the starters from the Kalos region. This came as a surprise to some trainers even though Niantic has made a habit of releasing new generations toward the end of each year, due to the fact that so many Unova Pokémon from Generation Five have yet to be released in-game. Now, with Generation Six's Mega Evolution active in Pokémon GO, a Kalos unveiling seems closer than ever. As Niantic looks ahead, here is a list of the Unova Pokémon that have still yet to be released.

The Unova Pokémon that have not yet been released include:

Munna, Musharna (Psychic-type)

Sandile, Krokorok, Krookodile (Ground/Dark-type)

Zorua, Zoroark (Dark-type)

Vanillite, Vanillish, Vanilluxe (Ice-type)

Deerling, Sawsbuck (Normal/Grass-type)

Frillish, Jellicent (Water/Ghost-type)

Tynamo, Eelektrik, Eelektross (Electric-type)

Mienfoo, Mienshao (Fighting-type)

Druddigon (Dragon-type)

Pawniard, Bisharp (Dark/Steel-type)

Vullaby, Mandibuzz (Dark/Flying-type)

Larvesta, Volcarona (Bug/Fire-type)

In addition to these Pokémon, there are also two Mythical Pokémon from Unova that have yet to be released. However, while there is another wave of Generation Five expected before the Kalos reveal, which will likely see the above Pokémon added to the game, these two are not likely to be part of that wave due to their Mythical status.

Keldeo (Water/Fighting-type)

Meloetta (Normal/Psychic-type or Normal/Fighting-type depending on the form)

Keldeo would make sense as a Raid release like previous Mythicals Darkrai, Genesect, and Deoxys due to its ties to the Legendary Trio of Cobalion, Terrakion, and Virizion, which have been in raids multiple times this year.

Meloette, on the other hand, seems like a perfect species to be released during GO Fest and then to the public via a Special Research, like Mew, Celebi, Jirachi, and now Victini before it.

There are also Unova Pokémon with multiple forms, such as the trio of Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus which are released in their Incarnate forms, but not yet their Therian forms.