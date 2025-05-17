Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indoor Astronaut, Kepler Ghost, Unrailed 2, Unrailed 2: Back On Track
Unrailed 2 Unleashed An All-New Massive Update This Week
Unrailed 2: Back On Track got a new update this week while in Early Access, adding some new features and NPCs while they work on the game

- Unrailed 2: Back On Track drops a massive Early Access update with new biome and shifting terrain.
- Enjoy revamped wagons, better balancing, additional NPCs, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes.
- Build tracks with friends online or locally, unlocking engines and upgrades as you progress.
- Try 4v4 multiplayer battles, new level editor mode, and endless replayability with custom maps.
Indie game developer and publisher Indoor Astronaut dropped a new massive update for Unrailed 2: Back On Track while sitting in Early Access. Technically this is the fourth update since EA launch, but this time around it includes a new biome called Loco Labyrinth, filled with wiggling mountains and shifting terrain. You'll also see a rework of existing wagons, improved balancing, new NPCs, bug fixes, and more. You can check out more of this update in the latest trailer.
Unrailed 2: Back On Track
Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds – WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way – before your trains becomes… a trainwreck! Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track!
- An Unpredictable Adventure: Unlock new biomes, engines, and upgrades while charting an ever-changing path, protecting your train from obstacles and dangerous acquaintances along the way.
- Online & Local Co-operative Fun: Embark with up to three friends for four-player track-laying fun, coordinating to accomplish goals and avoid a run-ending trainwreck.
- 4v4 Throwdowns: Face off against a rival team of travelers in the frantically fun Vs. Mode, while competing to top online leaderboards with unbeatable high scores.
- Level Editor: Set your imagination as free as a runaway train in the all-new Terrain Conductor mode, building custom maps to share with the Unrailed community before playing the incredible creations of your fellow conductors.