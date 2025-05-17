Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Indoor Astronaut, Kepler Ghost, Unrailed 2, Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2 Unleashed An All-New Massive Update This Week

Unrailed 2: Back On Track got a new update this week while in Early Access, adding some new features and NPCs while they work on the game

Article Summary Unrailed 2: Back On Track drops a massive Early Access update with new biome and shifting terrain.

Enjoy revamped wagons, better balancing, additional NPCs, gameplay tweaks, and bug fixes.

Build tracks with friends online or locally, unlocking engines and upgrades as you progress.

Try 4v4 multiplayer battles, new level editor mode, and endless replayability with custom maps.

Indie game developer and publisher Indoor Astronaut dropped a new massive update for Unrailed 2: Back On Track while sitting in Early Access. Technically this is the fourth update since EA launch, but this time around it includes a new biome called Loco Labyrinth, filled with wiggling mountains and shifting terrain. You'll also see a rework of existing wagons, improved balancing, new NPCs, bug fixes, and more. You can check out more of this update in the latest trailer.

Unrailed 2: Back On Track

Unrailed 2: Back on Track brings chaotic local and online multiplayer track-building action to the next level – band together with friends to collaborate and build your track across new procedurally generated worlds – WHILST the train is running! So think fast, with more freedom than ever before, and conquer new obstacles in your way – before your trains becomes… a trainwreck! Every excursion your crew undertakes feels increasingly meaningful, with new rewards and permanent upgrades granting you character with gameplay-modifying abilities, as well as new train engines, wagons, and extensions to unlock, giving you the tools to build a multitude of train configurations to play and experiment with. Each locomotive loss is an opportunity to rebuild and get… back on track!

An Unpredictable Adventure: Unlock new biomes, engines, and upgrades while charting an ever-changing path, protecting your train from obstacles and dangerous acquaintances along the way.

Online & Local Co-operative Fun: Embark with up to three friends for four-player track-laying fun, coordinating to accomplish goals and avoid a run-ending trainwreck.

4v4 Throwdowns: Face off against a rival team of travelers in the frantically fun Vs. Mode, while competing to top online leaderboards with unbeatable high scores.

Level Editor: Set your imagination as free as a runaway train in the all-new Terrain Conductor mode, building custom maps to share with the Unrailed community before playing the incredible creations of your fellow conductors.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!