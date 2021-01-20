Unrailed Will Be Free On Steam For The Next Week

Daedalic Entertainment and Indoor Astronaut letting you try Unrailed during the Free Steam Weekend Deals sale. The sale itself kicked off on January 19th and will run until January 25th. During that time you'll have a chance to try the four-player take-built game where you work to get a train from a starting point to a station by building the rails and dealing with issues along the way. You can read more about the game below before jumping into it.

Unrailed ! is a true test of your friendships: Work together in local or online multiplayer with up to four players to guide your train through dangerous terrain filled with obstacles and meddling local wildlife in order to reach the safety of the next station. Communication and cooperation are key to ensure you always have enough resources to build new tracks, stop your train from overheating, and can fend off animals pestering you. Without quick decision making and strategic planning your train will derail quickly, which makes the game all the more challenging — especially in team versus mode where it's all about building the longest track possible. Plan your path to victory : Play cooperatively with up to four players in a single team or challenge the co-op skills of your friends in a two versus two game.

: Play cooperatively with up to four players in a single team or challenge the co-op skills of your friends in a two versus two game. Or Plough Ahead Alone: A single-player mode with bots to replace your friends – You can order them around and they are going to cooperate without complaining!

A single-player mode with bots to replace your friends – You can order them around and they are going to cooperate without complaining! Sandbox Mode: Become the ultimate conductor in sandbox mode.Experiment with all the features you've unlocked and express your creativity!

Become the ultimate conductor in sandbox mode.Experiment with all the features you've unlocked and express your creativity! New Year New You: Upgrade your train to be prepared for whatever is about to come. Get an atomic engine, upgrade your crafting wagon, attach a supercharger or choose from a vast range of other options.

Upgrade your train to be prepared for whatever is about to come. Get an atomic engine, upgrade your crafting wagon, attach a supercharger or choose from a vast range of other options. Share Your Journey: Online Highscores and a robust replay feature will let you share your experiences with friends and followers alike!