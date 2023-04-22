Upper Deck Releases New Mortal Kombat 11 Set For Vs. System 2PCG Upper Deck has added a brand new card set to the Vs. System 2PCG, as players now have the option to fight as Mortal Kombat 11 characters.

Upper Deck has released an all-new set of cards for their Vs. System 2PCG game, as you can now play using the characters and moves from Mortal Kombat 11. Technically, this is an expansion of the game that specifically incorporates the NeterRealm Studios fighting game into the bigger title, as you'll be able to build a deck and reference maneuvers to face off against opponents in epic head-to-head deck-building battles across a multiverse of possibilities. The set joins others, including WandaVision, Lethal Protector, and more, as they have slowly been building out this new system to give players a chance to battle it out with an array of pop culture choices. We got more details on the set below as its currently being sold for $35.

"This new collection will bring Scorpion, Sub-Zero, and more to Upper Deck's popular Vs. System 2PCG family. Players will find cards featuring iconic elements of the series brought to life in new ways via this head-to-head card game. The all-new 200-card set features scenes and moments taken directly from Mortal Kombat 11 and is fully compatible with the existing Vs. System 2PCG landscape. Ten new main characters, such as video game legends Raiden and Liu Kang, are included, along with over 30 supporting characters. Righteous heroes of Earthrealm and conquerors from Netherrealm will clash as players try to gain the upper hand against each other, then "FINISH THEM!"

"Warner Bros. Discovery brings popular video game characters to life, and we are honored that we get to create products based on these fan-favorite brands and characters," said Bubby Johanson, Director of Gaming Product Development at Upper Deck. Given trading cards' increased popularity and Upper Deck's dedication to producing rich set content with innovative design and quality craftsmanship, Mortal Kombat fans should be on the lookout for some exciting products in the next couple of years."