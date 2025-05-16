Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, urshifu

Urshifu Debuts In The Season Finale of Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

Rapid Strike and Single Strike Urshifu arrive in a new Pokémon GO event that will close out the Kubfu-themed Might & Mastery season.

Article Summary Urshifu debuts in Pokémon GO during the Might & Mastery season finale with Rapid and Single Strike forms

Kubfu evolves into Urshifu after completing unique raid or battle tasks using 200 Kubfu Candy

Event features Shiny encounters, boosted wild spawns, new raid bosses, and special event-exclusive attacks

Special and Timed Research offer premium and free rewards, including Dynamax Kubfu and event Pokémon

The finale of Pokémon GO's current Might & Mastery season has been announced, and it features the debut of Urshifu.

Here's what's happening for the Final Strike: GO Battle Week in Pokémon GO:

Date and time: Wednesday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time

Wednesday, May 21, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time New Pokémon: Urshifu will debut in Pokémon GO with the final section of the Might and Mastery Special Research questline revealed. Urshifu will be available in both its Raid Strike and Single Strike forms. Evolution details: You can evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Single Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Dark-type Pokémon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy. You do not have to defeat the Pokémon with Kubfu. You can evolve Kubfu into Urshifu (Rapid Strike Style) with 200 Kubfu Candy after you defeat 30 Water-type Pokémon in raids or Max Battles with Kubfu as your buddy. You do not have to defeat the Pokémon with Kubfu. Niantic writes: "After a long Season of training, Kubfu is ready to evolve into Urshifu! The next installment of the Seasonal Special Research story will be available to all Trainers beginning at the start of the event. Trainers can complete tasks to earn Mysterious Components, Kubfu Candy, encounters with event-themed Pokémon like Charcadet with a Special Background, and more! You can claim this Special Research at no cost until Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. local time."

Urshifu will debut in Pokémon GO with the final section of the Might and Mastery Special Research questline revealed. Urshifu will be available in both its Raid Strike and Single Strike forms. Wild Spawns: Mankey, Seel, Galarian Zigzagoon, Meditite, and Froakie. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Deino (can be Shiny) and Nickit.

Mankey, Seel, Galarian Zigzagoon, Meditite, and Froakie. All can be Shiny. Rare spawns include Deino (can be Shiny) and Nickit. Event bonuses: 2× XP for winning Raid Battles. Increased chance to encounter Shiny Meditite, Shiny Stunky, and Shiny Mareanie. Upon completing the free Timed Research, the following bonus will unlock: One extra Raid Pass per day. Complete Field Research tasks to earn encounters with event-themed Pokémon. Featured Attacks: Evolve Mankey during the event to get a Primeape that knows the Charged Attack Rage Fist. Evolve Seel during the event to get a Dewgong that knows the Fast Attack Ice Shard. Evolve Zweilous during the event to get a Hydreigon that knows the Charged Attack Brutal Swing. Evolve Frogadier during the event to get a Greninja that knows the Charged Attack Hydro Cannon. Lapras encountered in Raids and Field Research will also know the Charged Attack Ice Beam. PokéStops Showcases with event-themed species

Raids: One-Star Raids: Carvanha, Stunky, and Mareanie. All can be Shiny. Three-Star Raids: Lapras, Hisuian Samurott, and Bombirdier. All can be Shiny.

Special and Timed Research: There will be multiple Timed Research questlines as well as a Paid Special Research questline. Free Timed Research: Rare Candy Kubfu Candy Encounters with event-themed Pokémon with Special Backgrounds, including Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie. And more! Niantic notes: Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. $1.99 Paid Timed Research: Two Premium Battle Passes Four Lucky Eggs One Max Particle Pack Encounters with Meditite, Stunky, and Mareanie And more! Niantic notes: Timed Research expires. The tasks associated with this Timed Research must be completed and their rewards must be claimed before Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Trainers will be able to purchase and gift tickets to any of their Pokémon GO friends that they have achieved a Friendship level of Great Friends or higher with. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins. $7.99 Paid Special Research: One Incense Two Premium Battle Passes One Star Piece Encounters with Season-themed Pokémon A rare encounter with a Dynamax Kubfu And more! Niantic notes: You can purchase a ticket for this Special Research from Monday, May 19, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. Ticket holders will gain access to the Special Research during Might and Mastery. To receive the Special Research, you must open Pokémon GO at some point between Monday, May 19, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 8:00 p.m. local time. After you've received the Special Research, you can complete it at any time. Please note that purchases—including those made for other Trainers—are non-refundable (subject to applicable law and the exceptions set forth in the Terms of Service). Tickets cannot be purchased with PokéCoins.

