Incarnate Landorus Raid Guide In Pokémon GO: April 2021

Tomorrow, Incarnate Forme Landorus will return to Pokémon GO for a victory lap after a grueling two-month raid rotation. Now, the meta of this game is constantly shifting, so let's take another look at the top counters to use against this dual Ground/Flying-type Legendary Pokémon. With this raid guide, you'll be able to build a team of the best attackers to use against this Raid Boss and perfect your catching strategy.

Top Incarnate Forme Landorus Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Incarnate Forme Landorus counters as such:

Shadow Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Mega Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Shadow Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Galarian Darmanitan (Ice Fang, Avalanche)

Mamoswine (Powder Snow, Avalanche)

Shadow Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Ice Beam)

Weavile (Ice Shard, Avalanche)

Glaceon (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Incarnate Forme Landorus with efficiency.

Jynx (Frost Breath, Avalanche)

Articuno (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Mr. Rime (Ice Shard, Ice Punch)

Alolan Ninetails (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Beartic (Powder Snow, Ice Punch)

Mew (Frost Breath, Ice Beam)

Vanilluxe (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Abomasnow (Powder Snow, Ice-type Weather Ball)

Regice (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

Walrein (Frost Breath, Blizzard)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Incarnate Forme Landorus is double weak to Ice-types. This double weakness can be exploited. If you can guarantee that you and your raid partner go in with all Ice-types with all Ice-type moves, Incarnate Forme Landorus can be duoed.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Landorus will have a CP of 2050 in normal weather conditions and 2563 in boosted conditions. Happy raiding, fellow trainers!