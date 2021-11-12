Urshifu-Themed League Battle Decks Release Today From Pokémon TCG

The Pokémon TCG will release two new League Battle Decks today: Single Strike Urshifu VMAX and Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX League Battle Decks. Let's take a look at what these offer.

Here is the official description from the Pokémon TCG:

Choose your moment, and strike with raw power! Or strike a thousand times—each hit bringing you one step closer to victory! Single Strike Urshifu VMAX or Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX is yours in a powerful, League-ready deck for skilled Trainers and Pokémon TCG players. With a slew of cards including premium foil cards, sought-after power cards, and a well-tuned set of Pokémon and Trainer cards, these League Battle Decks do more than feature one of the most popular Pokémon of the Galar region: they put together all the elements to support you in your next match against friends and neighbors, in person or online! This deck is ready to play and loaded with the potent combos of either Single Strike Urshifu VMAX or Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX!

Each Pokémon TCG: League Battle Deck includes:

A full, playable 60-card deck loaded with power cards 2 foil cards featuring either Single Strike Urshifu V or Rapid Strike Urshifu V

2 foil cards featuring either Single Strike Urshifu VMAX or Rapid Strike Urshifu VMAX

2 coin condition markers

6 damage-counter dice

1 competition-legal coin-flip die

1 Pokémon TCG rulebook

1 Quick Guide to unlock the strategies within

A code card for the Pokémon TCG Online

These products, like the Inteleon decks that came out earlier this year, are intended for players rather than collectors. The four different Urshifu cards available across these two products could be pulled in booster packs of Sword & Shield – Battle Styles, as they are not Black Star Promos. However, these are good-looking boxes, so I could certainly see sealed collectors wanting to pick this up for their collection.