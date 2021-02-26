Use The Tilt Luke: Zen Studios Unveils Star Wars Pinball VR

Zen Studios revealed today that they will be releasing Star Wars Pinball VR for multiple VR platforms on April 29th, 2021. The team has created a unique experience as you will have your own Star Wars-themed "fan cave" with a ton of keepsakes and collectibles that you can remodel at any time, with the primary feature being the pinball machine you have on display. The game will come with eight amazing tables, six of which are remastered favorites that include Star Wars: A New Hope, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Star Wars Rebels, and Masters of the Force. They will be joined by two never before released tables in The Mandalorian and Star Wars Classic Collectibles. We got more info on it below as the game will be released for Oculus, Steam VR and PSVR.

Beyond the incredible realism added by VR, Star Wars Pinball VR upgrades the core Star Wars Pinball experience with new features exclusive to this release. The "Fan Cave" is the new home for both your pinball table and the customizable array of Star Wars lightsabers, blasters, helmets and more you'll earn while playing. Place an action figure on the pinball table and the room comes to life – not only with a new table to play, but with life-sized characters and vehicles joining you on either side. Total Immersion mode lets you experience everything at table level, standing you side-by-side with your favorite characters. And full 360-degree mini-games surround you with iconic Star Wars set pieces like the speeder bike chase on Endor, the Bespin carbon-freezing chamber duel, and more. In addition, players will have access to classic Star Wars Pinball features like Career mode, Force powers, competitive game modes, haptic controller feedback, your own personal cantina jukebox and more.