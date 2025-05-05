Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Niantic, Pokémon GO | Tagged: Might & Mastery, pokemon, uxie

Uxie Raid Guide for Pokémon GO: Might & Mastery

The Lake Trio returns to Five-Star Raids in Pokémon GO this month. Use this Raid Guide to build a team that can defeat Uxie.

Article Summary Uxie headlines Pokémon GO's Five-Star Raids during the Might & Mastery season alongside other Lake Trio members.

Top Uxie counters include Mega, Shadow, and powerful Dark or Ghost-types for maximizing raid efficiency.

Three to four trainers are recommended for defeating Uxie, with Circle Lock and Golden Razz Berries aiding capture.

Shiny Uxie odds are about 1 in 20, and perfect IVs are 1442 CP (normal) or 1803 CP (weather boosted).

The March, April, and May season of Pokémon GO, titled Might & Mastery, has now begun. This season continues the focus on Galar, Max Battles, and Gigantamax Battles with a focus on Kubfu. For the final month of Might & Mastery, Tier Five Raids will feature Tapu Fini, Tapu Buli, Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit, with Shadow Raids featuring Regirock on the weekends. Meanwhile, Mega Raids see the return of Mega Houndoom, Mega Gyrados, Mega Altaria, and Mega Kangaskhan. Today's raid guide for Pokémon GO players will help you assemble a team to take down Uxie, who will have a stint as the Tier Five Raid Boss. Let's get into it.

in Pokémon GO. Credit: Niantic

Top Uxie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top ten Uxie counters as such:

Dawn Wings Necrozma: Shadow Claw, Moongeist Beam

Mega Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Mega Gengar: Lick, Shadow Ball

Mega Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Shadow Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Shadow Chandelure: Hex, Shadow Ball

Mega Houndoom: Snarl, Foul Play

Shadow Weavile: Snarl, Foul Play

Mega Banette: Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Uxie with efficiency.

Hydreigon: Bite, Brutal Swing

Darkrai: Snarl, Shadow Ball

Blacephalon: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Tyranitar: Bite, Brutal Swing

Black Kyurem: Shadow Claw, Freeze Shock

Absol: Snarl, Brutal Swing

Dragapult: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Gholdengo: Hex, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Unbound: Astonish, Shadow Ball

Hoopa Confined: Astonish, Shadow Ball

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Uxie can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed-out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or more players. Uxie will be the most difficult to take down of the Lake Trio. Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Pokémon. If you get a Shiny, though, it is a guaranteed catch, so be sure to use a Pinap Berry.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in 20. When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Uxie will have a CP of 1442 in normal weather conditions and 1803 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers! Be sure to check back on Bleeding Cool for daily updates on all things Pokémon GO.

