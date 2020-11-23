Uxie Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: Lake Legends

The Lake Trio takes over in raids in Pokémon GO tomorrow and Bleeding Cool is here to help you prepare. Now, these three Legendary Pokémon have very similar counters, which will make it easy to build teams of counters, but don't overlook the fact that Azelf, Uxie, and Mesprit each have quirks that set them apart. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Uxie, a pure Psychic-type. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Sinnoh region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Uxie's 100% IVs.

Top Uxie Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Uxie counters as such:

Mega Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Mega Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)*

Shadow Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Darkrai (Snarl, Shadow Ball)

Chandelure (Hex, Shadow Ball)

Shadow Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Shadow Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Giratina Origin Forme (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

*Please note that you cannot currently have two Megas active at once. You will need to pick between these two counters.

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow or Mega Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Uxie with efficiency.

Weavile (Snarl, Foul Play)

Hydreigon (Bite, Dark Pulse)

Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Shadow Ball)

Tyranitar (Bite, Crunch)

Gengar (Lick, Shadow Ball)

Escavalier (Bug Bite, Megahorn)

Honchkrow (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

Houndoom (Snarl, Foul Play)

Banette (Shadow Claw, Shadow Ball)

Absol (Snarl, Dark Pulse)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

As a bit of a tankier Pokémon than Azelf, Uxie is a difficult but possible trio. Going in with four or more strong trainers will be the best bet if you can't guarantee the top counters.

Catching Uxie

Where Uxie is similar to Azelf, though, is in how close it is to the screen. It's close. Real close. A tight, delicately released curveball is the best bet. Imagine trying to hit an Excellent on, say, a more dodgy Snover. Using the Circle Lock Technique to aim for Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, should do the trick… but don't underestimate the closeness of Uxie. Unless Pokémon GO changes its catch circle, which is doubtful, it is oddly close.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

Uxie's Shiny form has not been announced. Generally, Pokémon GO doesn't plan surprise Shiny releases for Legendaries, so it's pretty safe to assume that it will not be available during this run.

Uxie's 100%s IVs are 1442 in normal weather and 1803 in boosted weather conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!