V Rising Has Been Announced For Release On PC Via Steam

Stunlock Studios announced this week that they will be releasing their next game V Rising on PC through Steam. As you might suspect from the doom and gloom of the artwork and screenshots here, you're looking at a vampire game. Right now there aren't a lot of plans to talk about beyond the announcement. There's no formal date set for it to be released, only that there will be a beta for the game released sometime later this year. But we do have a short intro to the game from the team and a quote from the announcement, as well as the game's first trailer for you to enjoy. We'll keep an ear out for more updates.

Awaken as a weakened vampire from centuries of slumber and survive a world full of peril. As a vampire, you need to hunt for blood in nearby settlements to regain your strength and quench your thirst. Build and customize your castle, invite friends to join your clan, and convert humans to vampires to grow your empire. Engage in real-time combat and compete for world domination with PvP and PvE challenges. Will you become the next Dracula in V Rising? "The team took inspiration from everything from classic gothic horror literature to Netflix's Castlevania to create a world of conflict where vampires, humans, and mythical beasts co-exist in a delicate balance. We want to give players the full vampire experience of avoiding the burning sunlight, hunting for blood, and building their castle. All this while competing against other players and being tracked by vampire hunters. This is our most ambitious game yet, and we can't wait to reveal more information in the foreseeable future," said Johan Ilves, Marketing Director at Stunlock Studios.