Valhalla Game Studios Is No More After Company Merger

Valhalla Game Studios is no longer an active studio today after the company has been absorbed in a new merger this week. Wake Up Interactive announced this year that they would be doing a company-wide merger with their subsidiaries, Soleil and Valhalla, which was finalized yesterday on December 24th. As part of that merger, the studio has officially ceased to be as Wake Up is now the defacto resource for gaming on all three fronts. While Valhalla didn't write up anything about the matter, Soleil did pen a quick post on their website, letting people know that Valhalla's CEO Takayuki Kikuchi was appointed Chairman over Soleil. Here's that full statement below.

In order to unify the management and operation resources within our group to strengthen the management base, we have decided to merge with our group company "Valhalla Game Studios Ltd" on 24 December 2021. Takayuki Kikuchi, CEO of Valhalla Game Studios Ltd, will be appointed Chairman and CEO of Soleil Ltd. as of the same date. It is our staunch belief that this merger will allow us to provide better services for our clients and it will certainly make a synergistic effect by improving management efficiency and unified operation resources. On this occasion, please allow us to express our goal for further business development and sincere gratitude for your continued support.

In the long term, this doesn't mean a ton for anyone involved beyond the idea that the company has reorganized a number of aspects to itself. Valhalla was formed back in 2008 by game designer Tomonobu Itagaki, but in that entire time beyond helping develop things for other titles, the only two major releases to the studio's name in 13 years were Devil's Third and Momotaro Dentetsu. We'll see how things go for the staff following the merger.