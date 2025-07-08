Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Felid Entertainment, indie.io, Valiant Tactics

Valiant Tactics Confirmed For Early August Release

The king has been murdered and someone must take the throne, in the turn-based roguelite RPG, Valiant Tactics, arriving next month

Article Summary Valiant Tactics launches next month as a turn-based roguelite RPG with every attack guaranteed to hit.

Battle diverse foes in tactical scenarios affected by unique enemy types, terrain, and changing weather.

Build your squad of five heroes, each with unique classes, talents, stats, and gear to customize tactics.

Make strategic decisions in encounters and shape your group’s fate as you attempt to reclaim the throne.

Indie game developer Felid Entertainment and publisher indie.io have confirmed that the release of Valiant Tactics will happen next month. This is a different kind of turn-based roguelite RPG, as they have removed the chance-hit counter and made it so every hit counts. However, depending on the enemies you fight and the weapons at your disposal, the damage changes, adding a new element of tactical decision-making to the game. Enjoy the latest trailer as the game arrives on August 4,2025.

Valiant Tactics

The king has been murdered, his throne taken by a usurper. Only you and a team of fearless heroes can restore the kingdom. Valiant Tactics is a turn-based roguelite RPG without hit chance RNG, where every encounter is a challenge, requiring you to adapt to a diverse range of foes, terrain, and even weather conditions. Will your group of five adventurers be the one to return the rightful bloodline to the throne?

Every Attack Hits: You won't miss an attack due to chance to hit. Neither will the enemy. Valiant Tactics is about managing your abilities and their cooldown, choosing the right one at the right time. Maybe a basic attack will deal enough damage to kill an enemy. Maybe you should get a guaranteed kill with an ability, but perhaps it might be more useful in the next turn?

You won't miss an attack due to chance to hit. Neither will the enemy. Valiant Tactics is about managing your abilities and their cooldown, choosing the right one at the right time. Maybe a basic attack will deal enough damage to kill an enemy. Maybe you should get a guaranteed kill with an ability, but perhaps it might be more useful in the next turn? Diverse Tactical Scenarios: Every battle you fight will be different: Every enemy type has its own strengths, weaknesses, and tactics. Weather can change the battlefield dramatically and change your carefully laid plans for better or worse.

Every battle you fight will be different: Every enemy type has its own strengths, weaknesses, and tactics. Weather can change the battlefield dramatically and change your carefully laid plans for better or worse. A Team of Heroes : Adventurers will join your quest for a fee, defined by one of distinct classes, complete with stats and abilities. You define how your team grows with each victory, including distinct talents and masteries.

Adventurers will join your quest for a fee, defined by one of distinct classes, complete with stats and abilities. You define how your team grows with each victory, including distinct talents and masteries. Arm for Battle : A hero is as good as their equipment, from rugged, commonplace gear to legendary artifacts. Loot new items from enemies defeated in battle – or save up and pay merchants to expand your armory for the coming battles.

A hero is as good as their equipment, from rugged, commonplace gear to legendary artifacts. Loot new items from enemies defeated in battle – or save up and pay merchants to expand your armory for the coming battles. Make Decisions: There's more than just battles. As you journey to confront the usurper, you'll run into unique encounters. Every decision you make in these random events matters and can potentially affect your party and its chances to prevail.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!